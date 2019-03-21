|
Robert Lee Snuggs, Jr., 89, of Winchester, formerly of Lexington, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and uncle, passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Brigham and Womens Hospital in Boston. He was born on August 24, 1929, in Shelby, Ohio to the late Winifred McDole and Robert Lee Snuggs. Robert grew up in Canton, Ohio and was a proud graduate of Ohio University. Bob retired as a Captain in the U.S. Air Force. In 1961 he was one of the first 50 employees of Millipore Corporation and retired in 993. In retirement, Bob enjoyed spending his time attending the symphony, bird watching, practicing photography, golfing with dear friends, and making great memories with his eight adoring grandchildren. He was a committed volunteer for humanitarian and environmental causes. He is survived by his beloved wife of 31 years, Janet J. Kassler of Winchester; daughter Sonia Ballard, her husband Walter Ballard, and their daughter Cassidy of Tyngsborough; step-son Dr. William Kassler, his wife Dr. Doris Lotz, and their children Daniel, Rachel, and David Kassler of Bedford, NH; step-daughter Elizabeth Kassler of Arlington and her sons Alex and Christopher Coby Pickert; step-daughter Deborah Guastini of Waltham and her daughters Katie and Stephanie; sister Nancy Bartchy, brother Joe Snuggs and his wife Katie, of Canton, OH; and many treasured nieces, nephews and friends. He is predeceased by his son, Craig Christopher Snuggs, and granddaughter, Jennifer Jacoby Pickert. Visiting hours will be held at Douglass Funeral Home, 51 Worthen Rd., Lexington, Monday, March 25, from 2 to 6pm. Interment Westview Cemetery, 520 Bedford St., Lexington, Tuesday, March 26 at 11am followed by a reception in Winchester.Relatives and friends are kindly invited. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Childrens Room, 1210 Massachusetts Avenue, Arlington 02476 or Mass Audubon, Bird Conservation, 208 South Great Road, Lincoln, MA 01773.
Published in The Lexington Minuteman from Mar. 21 to Mar. 28, 2019