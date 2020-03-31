|
Rosalie (Kornetsky) Hammer 92, of Peabody, formerly of Nashua, NH & Lexington, entered eternal rest on March 29, 2020. Devoted wife of the late William Hammer. Beloved mother Alan & his wife Audrey Hammer and Susan Dieterle & her late husband Bowen Dieterle. Adored grandmother of Elizabeth Hammer, Melanie Bresson, and Emily Higgins. Cherished great grandmother of Rory, Reegan, and Quinn. Dear sister of the late Milton Mickey Kornetsky and Leonard Kornet. Due to social distancing, a memorial service to commemorate her life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Brooksby Village Resident Care Fund c/o Philanthropy Dept. 200 Brooksby Village Drive Peabody, MA 01960. For online condolences go to: www.goldmanfc.com. Arrangements by Goldman Funeral Chapel, Malden.
Published in The Lexington Minuteman from Mar. 31 to Apr. 7, 2020