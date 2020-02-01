|
|
Ruth E. (Vernon) Zolot, 88, of Concord, formerly of Lexington, died peacefully on January 29, 2020. She will be lovingly remembered as an avid reader and lifelong lover of opera. She was the mother of Francine Wachtmann and her husband Bruce of Concord, and the late Benjamin Zolot. Ruth leaves two grandchildren, Caroline and Jake Wachtmann. She was the sister of Sheila Needel of Revere and the late Joel Vernon, and is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Ruths family will gather for a celebration of her life. Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord. To share a remembrance in her online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Lexington Minuteman from Feb. 1 to Feb. 8, 2020