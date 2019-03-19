|
Sara Bruce Brooks, beloved wife of Linda Kupka, died unexpectedly after a brief illness early in the morning of Tuesday, March 5th, 2019 at the age of 73. In addition to her Linda, she is survived by her sister Connie and her husband Robert Dauval of Narberth, PA; her brother Dr. Benjamin Brooks and his wife Susan of Charlotte, NC; her sister-in-law Karen and her husband Gerry Hull of Camden, ME. She is survived as well by her nieces and nephews and their families - Krissy Bresnan, Nathaniel Brooks, Alex Brooks, Josh Brooks, and Rosalinda Dauval. Sara had so many gifts, and shared them so generously with her loved ones and with the world. She loved greatly and with great joy. Throughout her life, Sara loved being with friends and family, and she loved the outdoors and nature. Sara was born in Fall River, Mass in 1945, and the family moved to Merion, PA in 1955. She graduated from Lower Merion High School in Lower Merion, PA, and then from New England College in Henniker, NH in 1968. She receiv- ed her Masters degree in Education from Antioch Institute of Open Education in Cambridge MA (now Cambridge College). She taught elementary school for 35 years at Fiske Elementary School in Lexington School District, where she also served as principal before her retirement. Sara poured her love and energy into her students and her colleagues and the school, and was deeply honored to have a wing of the new school building named for her at her retirement in 2004. Memorial services will be at the North Parrish of North Andover Unitarian Universalist Church on March 29th at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in Saras memory to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society are welcome.
Published in The Lexington Minuteman from Mar. 19 to Mar. 26, 2019