Scott A. Chamberlain, 65, passed away in the comfort of home and family in Warren, VT on Friday evening, June 28, 2019. Born in Brighton, MA on July 10, 1953, he was the son of the late Fred A. Chamberlain and Teresa Hayes. On November 8, 1975, he married the former Kristin Phillips in Sudbury, MA. During Scotts life he: Attended 84 Major League Baseball games, 18 Broadway Performances, 43 Band Concerts including elementary school, middle school, high school, and college marching band shows, 52 Community Theater Performances, 36 Dance Recitals, and 284 Youth Basketball Games. He coached 1 youth ice hockey team and 1 youth basketball team. He performed in 6 ballet performances. He lived in 6 states, 14 homes, and 1 Castle. He skied 642 days at Sugarbush. During his 25 years at General Motors he assisted 223 dealers and sold 4,328 cars. He worked at 3 dealerships and owned 2 of his own. In heaven, he will be greeted by 8 dogs, 1 hamster, 14 goldfish, and 2 parakeets. While living in the valley he rescued 1 horse and 1 baby moose. As a runner he completed 6 Half Marathons, 12- 10ks, and 23 5ks. He helped to raise $41,973 for Team BIDMC for his children to complete the Boston Marathon in 2015, 2016, and 2017. After he survived the Widow Maker heart attack he was diagnosed with cancer. Treatment included 1 heart surgery for 2 stents, 1 kidney removal, 2 lung surgeries, 2 brain surgeries, 24 doses in HDIL2 over 28 days, 12 drug trials, 18 cancer medications, 6 rounds of radiation, and 43 CT scans. He spent 64 days at the Walt Disney World Resorts over 16 different trips eating 112 Mickey Premium ice cream bars. As a lover of sweets, he ate 428 chocolate cakes, 64 pounds of fudge, 5,324 brownies, and as an owner of 550 M&M vending machines he consumed 1,234,567 M&Ms. Scott is survived by his wife of 43 years, Kristin Chamberlain of Warren, VT; their children, Kira H. Chamberlain and her husband, RJ Austin of Orlando, FL, Adam J. Chamberlain and his wife, Rachael of Attleboro, MA; 2 granddaughters, Caitlyn and Emma Chamberlain; his siblings, Christine Chamberlain and her husband Paul Vilcans, Julie Caouette and her husband Barry, Neal Chamberlain, George Chamberlain and his wife Suzanne, Michael Chamberlain and his wife Bonnie Rudner, his sister-in-law, Shauna Chamberlain; as well as nieces, nephews and extended family. Scott was predeceased by two brothers, Fred Chamberlain and Douglas Chamberlain. A graveside service will be held from the South Fayston Cemetery, Fayston, VT on July 14, 2019 at 1 p.m. In honor of Scott, please wear orange, which is the Kidney Cancer color. For those who wish, memorial gifts would be appreciated to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center: 617-667-7330 or www.bidmc.org/give Please choose other and assign to Kidney Cancer Research attn: Dave McDermott. Assisting the family is the Perkins-Parker Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Waterbury, VT. To send online condolences please visit www.perkinsparker.com or the funeral home Facebook page.
Published in The Lexington Minuteman from July 9 to July 16, 2019