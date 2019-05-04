Home

Cournoyer Funeral Home & Cremation Center
33 River Street
Jaffrey, NH 03452-0486
(603) 532-6484
Service
Thursday, May 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Massachusetts Veterans' Memorial Cemetery
111 Glenallen Street
Winchendon, MA
Sheldon A. Spector, 72, resident of Peterborough, NH, a longtime former resident of Lexington, MA, died at Monadnock Community Hospital on April 30, 2019 after a period of declining health, he was surrounded by his loving wife and daughters. He was born on April 16, 1947 in Boston, MA the son of the late David and Betty (Bloom) Spector. Survivors include his loving wife: Karen Spector of Peterborough; his two daughters: Julie Brown of Sharon and Amy Spector of Nashua, as well as his loving grandchildren. SERVICES: In accordance with his wishes there will be no calling hours held. A Chapel Service with full military honors was held on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 10:00 AM in the Massachusetts Veterans' Memorial Cemetery, 111 Glenallen Street, Winchendon, MA. To share memory of offer his family a condolence please visit www.cournoyerfh. com
Published in The Lexington Minuteman from May 4 to May 11, 2019
