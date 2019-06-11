|
Shen Cai, age 49, passed away on May 30, 2019 in Lexington, MA. She was born into a loving and educated family on 12/18/1969. Shen attended the University of TCM Beijing before starting work in the medical field. Shen subsequently graduated from CEIBS with an Executive Masters in Business Administration. Shen excelled as a Marketing Director, specializing in medical nutrition. Shen was focused, creative, humorous, intelligent, and honest. Family and friends were Shens passion and delight. She grew up spending summers with her brothers Hui Cai and Ping Xu, as well as her two cousins. Her daughter was the love of her life and her miracle. She was an active member in the community and a devoted Christian. She loved gardening, yoga, volleyball, singing, cooking, and reading poetry. She was very active and loved being outdoors, Walden Pond was her favorite local spot. Shen is survived by her parents Yonghua Xu and Zhexiong Cai, her adult daughter, and her younger brothers. She also leaves behind numerous loving relatives and friends. Her funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 15, at 9:00 AM, at the Chinese Bible Church of Greater Boston, 149 Old Spring St, Lexington. Her family wishes to thank all who cared for her. Donations may be made to Chinese Bible Church of Greater Boston in Shens memory.
Published in The Lexington Minuteman from June 11 to June 18, 2019