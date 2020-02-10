|
Shirley T. (Tolman) Hamblen, 90, passed away suddenly, surrounded by her family, February 8, 2020. She loved nature and instilled a reverence for all life in her children and grandchildren. She was a loving, kind, patient wife, mother and friend. Shirley was a girl scout leader in Lexington for many years and recently was a volunteer at the Girl Scout Museum in Waltham. She loved her scouts like they were her own family and her relationships with them have lasted to the present. Shirley was a dedicated and active member of the Hancock Church of Christ for 67 years and sang in the choir since joining the church. Her love of sports included the Red Sox and Celtics, but especially the Cotuit Kettleers. She leaves behind her beloved husband of 69 years, David M. Hamblen, her daughters Diane E. Campbell of Mashpee, Sally D. Hamblen and her husband Richard Kosian of Lynnfield, son David A. Hamblen and his wife Susan of Sandwich, daughter Melanie J. Hamblen and her husband Neal White of Franklin. She also leaves seven grandchildren, Jennifer, Patrick and Michael Campbell, Laura Chadwell, Nicole Kroehl and Noelle DeGregorio, Thomas Coyle, seven great grandchildren and extended family Ruth D. Leiby and George Ridley. She was the sister of the late Sally Hopkins of Rochester. Donations may be made to the Hancock Church music program or the Girl Scout Museum at Cedar Hill, 265 Beaver Street, Waltham, MA 02452. Visiting hours at the Douglass Funeral Home, 51 Worthen Road, Lexington, MA. Tuesday February 11, 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Memorial service on February 12 at 10a.m. at the Hancock Church of Christ, 1912 Massachusetts Avenue, Lexington, MA. Private interment Mosswood Cemetery, Cotuit.
Published in The Lexington Minuteman from Feb. 10 to Feb. 17, 2020