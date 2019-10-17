|
Shirley Tufts Lane passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019. Shirley was a resident of Lexington since 1979 and active in many activities in Lexington. She is called the heart and sole of the Lexington Chapter of the DAR and an expert in genealogy research. Her ancestry dates back to William Doty who came over on the Mayflower and includes Colonel James Barrett of Concord, whose house is now part of the Minuteman Park. She was a member of the 300th Lexington Anniversary Committee, the Mayflower Society and the Tufts Kinsman Society. For her activities and support of Lexington, she was awarded the Lexington Cane. Well traveled, she led a church group of young people to do charitable work in Greece and visited Egypt and Israel. Shirley was a graduate of Tufts University and graduated Phi Beta Kappa. She taught high school in Malden and was much loved by her students. She is survived by her nieces Judith Woodworth and Beverley Fields, great nieces and nephews David Fields and his wife Etsuko, Douglas Woodworth and his wife Abigail, and Lara Lyvers and her husband Todd and great-great nieces and nephews Erina and Karin Fields and Leo and Jasper Woodworth.
Published in The Lexington Minuteman from Oct. 17 to Oct. 24, 2019