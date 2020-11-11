1/
Spencer F. England
Spencer F. England, 78, of Woburn and formerly of Lexington, died on November 8, 2020, following a brief illness. Mr. England was born in Knoxville, Tenn. and he was the son of the late Ernest and Geneva (Stafford) England. He moved to Massachusetts in 1974. He was a self -employed economist and was retired from an economic consulting firm that he founded and ran. Mr. England was a member of the Boston Economic Club, the National Association of Business Economics, Boston Security Analyst, Chartered Financial Society, Council on Foreign Relations and Boston Association of Business Economics. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Elaine M. England, two sons, Matthew England and Joshua England and his wife Jane, his daughter, Sarah Carter and her husband Matthew, one brother, Tom England and nine grandchildren. He was predeceased by his sister Jane Leidy. Private services are planned. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl. Memphis, TN 38105

Published in The Lexington Minuteman from Nov. 11 to Nov. 18, 2020.
