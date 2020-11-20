Sr. Doris Tardiff, SGM (94), former long-time resident of Lexington, MA died peacefully November 11, 2020 at Mary Immaculate Nursing/Restorative Center, Lawrence, MA. She had been a Grey Nun for 63 years. Doris was born on September 14, 1926 in Clinton, ME to Fred and Anna (Cyr) Tardiff. She was the ninth of eleven children and grew up on the family farm. After entry into the Grey Nun novitiate in Lexington, MA in 1957, Sr. Doris spent many years in food preparation in the kitchen of the former Holy Ghost Hospital in Cambridge, MA and at the Provincial House, Lexington, MA (now Youville Place). Sr. Doris also served as a childcare worker at Mt. St. Anns Home in Worcester, MA, a missionary at St. Michaels Indian Mission, North Dakota, in the gift shop at St. Marys Regional Medical Center in Lewiston, ME and as a resident director at the Mary Immaculate Residential Community in Lawrence, MA. She was known for her smile, her sense of humor and her gentleness. Due to the pandemic a graveside service was held at the Holy Cross Cemetery in Malden, MA on November 16, 2020 and a memorial mass will be held at a future date. In addition to her Grey Nuns Sisters, Sr. Doris leaves her sister, Sr. Anne Frederick, CSC, of St. Marys Notre Dame, Indiana and many loving nieces and nephews.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store