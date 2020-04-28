Home

Douglass Funeral Home - Lexington
51 Worthen Road
Lexington, MA 02421
781-862-1800
Sr. Dorothy Cooper SGM

Sr. Dorothy Cooper SGM Obituary
Sr. Dorothy Cooper, SGM, age 88, died of complications from the coronavirus at Mary Immaculate Nursing/Restorative Center, Lawrence, MA. Sr. Dorothy had been a Grey Nun for 66 years. Born in Toledo, Ohio, the youngest of four children of Sample and Gertrude (Pinkelman) Cooper, she was predeceased by her brother, Richard and her sisters, Mary Elizabeth and Joan. She held degrees from Sr. Peters School of Nursing, Boston College, University of Michigan, Catholic University and an honorary doctorate from Rivier College. Sr. Dorothy had a long and distinguished career as a hospital administrator, including posts in Africa, Canada, Cambridge, Massachusetts and also Toledo, OH. She is survived by several nieces and nephews. A private burial was held in Malden, MA. A Celebration of Life and Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Douglass Funeral Home, Lexington, MA.
Published in The Lexington Minuteman from Apr. 28 to May 5, 2020
