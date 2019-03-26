|
|
Sr. Helen Sikorski, SGM (95), former long-time resident of Lexington, MA died peacefully March 19, 2019 at Mary Immaculate Nursing / Restorative Center, Lawrence, MA. She had been a Grey Nun for 70 years. Helen was born on October 13, 1923 in Jamesburg, NJ to Walter and Anna (Majke) Sikorski. She was the youngest of three children. She graduated from St. Peters School of Nursing in New Brunswick, NJ, which was operated by the Sisters of Charity, Grey Nuns and began her nursing career at St. Peters Hospital prior to entering their novitiate in Cambridge, MA in 1946. She furthered her education with a BS in Nursing from Boston College in 1957 and a Masters in Education from Toledo University in 1979. Over the years she was a Supervisor in Obstetrics, Acting Director of Nurses, did clinical teaching in Pediatrics and was a Head Nurse at various hospitals of the Grey Nuns: St. Peters Medical Center, NJ, St. Vincent Medical Center, Toledo, OH, Holy Ghost Hospital (later Youville Hospital), Cambridge, MA; and St. Joseph Hospital, Nashua, NH. Among Sr. Helens fondest memories were the nine years she spent as Head Nurse in the Provincial House Infirmary in Lexington, MA, from 1966 to 1975. A strong bond of love and concern developed between her and the ailing Sisters. Sr. Helen was a very active servant of St. Marguerite DYouville, foundress of the Grey Nuns, over the years, and in various institutions, until her retirement in 2002. She continued to look for ways to volunteer her services and contribute to the ministry of hospitality during her tenure at Youville Place Assisted Living Residence, Lexington, MA. She will be remembered for her compassionate service, her infectious smile and peaceful countenance. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at the Youville Place Chapel, 10 Pelham Road, Lexington, MA after a visitation and celebration of life from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Interment followed at the Holy Cross Cemetery in Malden, MA. In addition to her Grey Nun Sisters, Sr. Helen leaves several nieces and nephews.
Published in The Lexington Minuteman from Mar. 26 to Apr. 2, 2019