Dear Clark family,

Flynn and Clark, are two inseparable names in my association with Joe and Steven. How I miss the two of you. I valued your friendship and kind advice towards helping Central American immigrants. Thank you for helping the people of Appalachia and Central America. Everyone will miss your quiet presence and advice. Our family will remember your Fourth of July parties where you shared with us the view of the Charles river fireworks. Rest in peace, Steven.

Guillermo Bahamon

Friend