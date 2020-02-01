|
Susan Nickerson Brokaw September, 7, 1946 - December, 11, 2019. Susan was the first born to Donald (Bud) Nickerson, and Cynthia Doane Nickerson, and lived in Lexington, MA with her three younger sisters. She grew up spending her summers on Bustins Island, ME at the cottages the family owned for five generations. In 1967 after college, Susan married Robert Brokaw, and gave birth to two daughters, Zara Phoebe Brokaw, and Rachel Brokaw Lake. In the 1970s, Susan and her daughters moved to Massachusetts, where Susan furthered her education with a Masters in Movement Therapy from Lesley College. Shattuck Hospital enlisted her services, as did her elderly grandparents. Susan helped care for them both, until their death. As a free spirit, Susan spent time in Oregon, Hawaii, and California. During her many years living in Hawaii, Susan gained certification in various types of massage. Driven by her love of the ocean, Susan learned to surf at 50, and joined a serious paddling group learning the outrigger canoe, and winning an over 50 race from Hawaii to Maui. Susans love for her family brought her to Rockland, ME for remainder of her life where she pursued her interest in learning, art, and nature. Susan died unexpectedly from cardiac related issues. She is survived by her daughter Rachel Brokaw Lake, son-in-law Robert Lake, grandson Ryan Lake of Woburn, MA, sisters Cali Nickerson Veilleux (Kaja), Laura May Nickerson Vitali (Jules), nieces, nephews, and a grand nephew. There will be a private ceremony in the summer of 2020. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the .
Published in The Lexington Minuteman from Feb. 1 to Feb. 8, 2020