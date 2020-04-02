|
Suzanne W. Steele, a lifelong Lexington resident, died on March 26, 2020. She was the beloved daughter of Richard and Carol (Smith) Steele. She is survived by many cousins and friends. Suzanne was an Elementary School Teacher in Ashland for 36 years. She was a summer resident at Sagadahoc Bay in Georgetown, Maine, since childhood. Suzanne was well known in Lexington, Ashland, and Georgetown for her friendly and outgoing ways and for her many works of goodwill and charity. A memorial service will be held when it is safe for her family and friends to gather together. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, 350 South Huntington Avenue, Boston, MA 02130, to honor Suzanne's love of animals and her concern for their welfare.
Published in The Lexington Minuteman from Apr. 2 to Apr. 9, 2020