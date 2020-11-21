Sven Spoerri, 88, passed away peacefully on 13 November. He was born in Brooklyn, New York to Simone and Paul Spoerri. Sven graduated from Brooklyn Polytechnic Institute with a degree in Electrical Engineering in 1953. He completed a Masters in Electrical Engineering at Northeastern University in 1965. Following graduation in 1953, he served in the U.S Air Force during the Korean Conflict from 1954-57. He then joined MIT Lincoln Laboratory where he worked for 30 years. Between 1966-70 while at Lincoln, Sven was stationed with his young family at Kwajalein Missile Range (now Reagan Test Site) in the Marshall Island Atoll, to work on the U.S. defensive radar system. He later joined Atlantic Aerospace Electronics Corporation, a startup, with several MIT Lincoln Lab colleagues, where he worked until retiring at age 79. Sven had many great passions in life. He loved classical music (especially Bach), opera, and watching documentaries. He also enjoyed playing tennis and bridge, and gardening (or weeding as his family fondly recalls). Sven was an avid reader especially of nonfiction and poetry, and a lifelong learner, taking classes in recent years in both French and Latin. He also loved all things Apple. Whether it was the latest Apple Watch, iPhone or MacBook, Sven had to have it. Above all, however, Sven loved his family, relishing time spent at his Cape house in Sandwich, MA with his wife, children and grandchildren. Sven exhibited a great commitment to and love of his community. He served on the finance committee at the Church of our Redeemer, and was a member of many local community groups and clubs, including: The Old Res Yacht Club, ROMEO, various church groups, and the local computer club. Sven is survived by his beloved wife Anna, whom Sven lovingly referred to as my sweetheart even when he was barely able to speak, son Glen (Tama), daughters Jennifer (Jon) and Rebecca, sister Lizbeth (Larry) and brother Peter (Laura). He is also survived by 5 grandchildren, Brad, Emma, Adrian, Sophia, and Sebastian, and by many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, to celebrate Svens love of the arts, donations may be made to The Cape Cod Playhouse (www.capeplayhouse.com
) in Dennis, MA. There will be a private interment at Westview Cemetery, Lexington.