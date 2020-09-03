Theodore Carter Harman, 91, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, August 30, 2020. He was born on July 22, 1929 in Warsaw, Indiana. He was raised on a small family farm, waking at dawn to milk cows and feed hogs. He attended a one room schoolhouse, excelled in school, and majored in physics at Manchester College. Ted received his masters of science at Purdue University and became an esteemed research physicist at MIT Lincoln Laboratories. He enjoyed a 53 year career at Lincoln Labs, finally retiring at age 81. He was awarded several patents, co-authored a book on thermoelectricity, was the editor of the Journal of Electronic Materials for 34 years, and received a lifetime achievement award from Whos Who. He married the love of his life, Marilyn Irene Axline on August 3,1957, who preceded him in death on Nov 3, 2018. He steadfastly stood by her side in difficult times and happy times throughout their 61 year marriage. Ted was a devoted husband and much loved father. He leaves behind his four children, Elizabeth Cappella, husband Ron, Janet Harman, husband Kent, Kathryn Harman and Thomas Harman; five grandchildren, and four great grandchildren. He lead a remarkable life. His work ethic, zest for life, modesty, optimism, and gentle nature were an inspiration for all who knew him. He had a wide variety of interests and hobbies, ranging from gardening, fishing, bird watching, all types of sports, and exercise. He loved his retirement at The Commons in Lincoln, staying active with bocce, poker, and various classes. A great achievement was completing the 5K Scarecrow Race in Lincoln MA at age 89. A private graveside service was held at the Westview Cemetery on Wednesday Sept 2, 2020. A memorial service to commemorate his life will be scheduled at a later date.



