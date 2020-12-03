Thomas J. Allen, 89, of Marblehead and former resident of Lexington for 32 years. Professor of Management and Organizational Psychology at MIT died on November 13, 2020, after a brief illness. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Joan M. Allen, children Thomas J. Jr. and Fleur Allen of Avondale Heights, Australia, Susan M. and Michael Golden of Marbleheadand Mirn A. and Jason Friday of Marshfield, grandchildren, amonn, Declan and Niamh Golden and Molly, Meg and Aislinn Friday and brother, John M. Allen of Newark, NJ. Prof. Allen was born in Newark, NJ, son of the late Thomas J. & Margaret (Conley) Allen. He graduated from St. Benedicts Prep and Upsala College (BS in Physics in 1954) where he wrestled and played football, developing the work ethic which underlay his subsequent professional success. From 1952 to 1960, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps Reserve and served overseas on active duty from 1954-1956 in Japan. He subsequently spent nine years with the Boeing Aircraft Company in Seattle, WA and Lexington as a research engineer engaged in weapon control system analysis and design. Following receipt at MIT of a SM in Electrical engineering in 1963 and a PhD in Organizational Management in 1966, Professor Allen received his initial appointment to the MIT faculty in the Sloan School Management in 1966. He was later appointed to the Gordon Y. Billard Professorship in Management from 1985 to 1993, to the Howard W. Johnson Professor of Management Chairand from 1998 as Professor of Engineering Systems. Professor Allen served in a number of significant academic and administrative roles at MIT including Research Director for the Management in the 1990s Program, Director of the International Center for Research on the Management of Technology, Co-director of the Program on the Pharmaceutical Industry and the Lean Aerospace Initiative, Associate Chairman of the Faculty at MIT from 1983 to 1985 and was appointed Senior Associate Dean of the Sloan School from 1993 to 1998. He continued to teach at MIT until his retirement to Emeritus status in 2013 at the age of 81. In 1993, MIT recognized his superior teaching performance with a 10 year appointment as a MacVicar Faculty Fellow. A strong advocate of the importance of student participation in competitive intercollegiate athletics as part of the university educational experience, he also served as Chair of the MIT Athletic Board for over 25 years. Prof. Allens research was known for ground-breaking studieson the problem solving and communication behaviors of engineers and scientists, on the interaction of organizational structure and behavior, the role of technological gate-keepers in effective technological knowledge and information transfer, the influence of architectural layout on human communication behavior, international technology transfer, reward systems for technical professionals, and the impact of organizational structure on project performance. It was during this research that he first explicated the role of the technological gatekeeper in technology transfer and developed the Allen Curve which quantified the exponential drop in frequency of communication between engineers as the distance between them increases. These principles have ultimately had a very strong influence upon the evolution of commercial architectural design with signature examples being the BMW Research Center in Munich, the Decker Engineering Building in New York, the Steelcase Corporate Development Center in Michigan and the Volkswagen Assembly and Delivery Center in Dresden. In addition to work with the defense aircraft industry as part of the Lean Aircraft Initiative, he also engaged in long-term research targeting the pharmaceutical industry, addressing issues which confront these industries including project management, changing industry structure and the impact of government regulations on innovation. Professor Allen also spent many rewarding decades working in Ireland as a Distinguished Visiting Professor at the University College Dublin from 1993, eventually serving as the founding Director of the National Institute of Technology Management (NITM) at the Smurfit School of Business from 1997 to 2004 and continuing as Chairman of its Academic Advisory Board to 2011. Professor Allen is the author of over 56 professional publications including the book, Managing the Flow of Technology, co-author of several books including The Organization and Architecture of Innovation, Lean Enterprise Value - Insights from MITs Lean Aerospace Initiative, and Architectural and Organizational Design, and co-editor of Information Technology and the Corporation of the 1990s : Research Studies, and Building Technology Transfer Within Research Universities : An Entrepreneurial Approach. He has been recognized for overall professional achievement with multiple honorary degrees in Europe including a Dr. Mgt (Hon) from the Rijksuniversiteit Gent, Belgium in 1990, a ScD (Hon) from the Chalmers TekniskaHogskola, Sweden in 1992, a PhD (Hon) from the Linkopings Universitet, Sweden in 2001 and a PhD (Hon) from the Universitat Ramon Llull, Spain in 2002. In addition to his professional achievements, Professor Allen will be fondly remembered by those whose lives he touched through his many years of volunteer service to youth sports in Lexingtonand at Rosary Academy in Watertownas an ice hockey and soccer coach and to Catholic education in the Archdiocese of Boston through participation in numerous fund-raising activities and advisory committees at Rosary Academy, Malden Catholic and Mt. St. Josephs Academy. A devout Roman Catholic, Professor Allen also actively participated for many years as a member of the Parish Pastoral Councils at St. Bernard Parish, St. Elizabeth of Hungary Parish and Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Parish, chaired the Faculty Advisory Committee of the Tech Catholic Committee at MIT as well as serving as a member of the Archdiocese of Boston Ecumenical Council, chairing the Catholic/Jewish Committee. A man of quiet humility and deep inner confidence, which enabled him to lift up all those around him, Prof. Allen used his God-given gifts not to self-enrich or self-aggrandize, but rather to improve the world around him. He will be best remembered for his kind nature and generous heart, giving of himself freely and without restraint, and for his limitless and complete dedication to his family. His MIT and worldwide network of academic colleagues will also remember him for outstanding professional achievements and a lifelong commitment to academic integrity. Due to the current health crisis, funeral services will be private. Interment will be in Springfield Cemetery, Bray, County Wicklow, Ireland. Remembrances may be made in Toms name to the MIT Tech Catholic Community (www.tcc.mit.edu/donate
) or the Franciscan Food Center (www.stanthonyshrine.org/giving/gift
). To sign online condolence please visit www.gatelyfh.com
.