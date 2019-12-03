|
|
Veronica Katherine (Stimac) Ruggera of Lexington, MA and Crested Butte, CO, November 26, 2019, age 98. Wife of the late Willard Nelson Ruggera. Mother of Veronica K. Somrak and her husband Shammy of Gunnison, Co, Willard M. Ruggera and his wife Sarah of Denver, CO, Diane E. Belter and her husband William of Denver, CO, Elaine S. Ruggera of Lowell, MA, Wayne Ruggera and his wife Mary McCall of Conway, MA, and Karen A. Ruggera Norris of Lexington, MA. Sister of Michele Stimac of Denver, CO, the late Anthony Stimac and his surviving wife Pearl of Paonia, CO, the late Mary Stimac Kapushin, and the late Catherine Stimac Robbins. She is also survived by 5 grandchildren, by 7 great grandchildren, and by many nieces and nephews. Ronnie was an Entrepreneur who owned her own Day Care business in Crested Butte, CO. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at Queen of All Saints Church in Crested Butte, CO in June.
Published in The Lexington Minuteman from Dec. 3 to Dec. 10, 2019