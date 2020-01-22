Home

Goldman Funeral Chapel
174 Ferry Street
Malden, MA 02148-5625
(781) 324-1122
Service
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
2:00 PM
Brooksby Village Chapel
300 Brooksby Village Drive
Peabody, MA
View Map
William Hammer Obituary
PEABODY - William Hammer, 94, of Peabody, formerly of Nashua, NH & Lexington, entered eternal rest on January 20, 2020. He served honorably in the Army during World War II. He was the devoted husband of Rosalie (Kornetsky); beloved father Alan & his wife Audrey Hammer and Susan Dieterle; adored grandfather of Elizabeth Hammer, Melanie Bresson, and Emily Higgins; cherished great grandfather of Rory, Reegan, and Quinn; and dear brother of Cecile Kramer and late Avram Hammer. Services at the Brooksby Village Chapel 300 Brooksby Village Drive, Peabody on Sunday January 26 at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Brooksby Village Resident Care Fund c/o Philanthropy Dept. 200 Brooksby Village Drive Peabody, MA 01960. For directions or online condolences go to: www.goldmanfc.com Arrangements by Goldman Funeral Chapel, Malden.
Published in The Lexington Minuteman from Jan. 22 to Feb. 19, 2020
