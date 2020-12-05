1/
William Shaw
William Shaw 79 passed Nov. 25, 2020 of Mission Viejo recently lost his struggle with PSP, a Parkinson-like disease. Born in Painesville, Ohio to parents Paul & Janet Shaw May 25th 1941. He had fond memories of his childhood & growing up years. Bill went on to graduate from Dennison University before enrolling in the Navys Officers Candidate School in Newport RI. Bill served in the Navy during the Vietnam War, and after his return worked as a human resource executive for over 40 years at several high tech companies in the Boston area. He is survived by his loving wife Janice of 46 years, children Bruce T. Hardy & Andrea of Mission Viejo CA, Erik T. Hardy & Lauren of La Jolla, CA, Tracey Hardy(deceased) of Lexington, MA, grandchildren Kayla Elizabeth, Marissa Nicole, Jessica Lynn, Jack & Paige. A celebration of life for William will be held in Mission Viejo at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to CurePSP, 1216 Broadway, 2nd Floor New York, New York, 10001 or phone call 443-578-5670. www.fairhavenmemorialservices.com.

Published in The Lexington Minuteman from Dec. 5 to Dec. 12, 2020.
