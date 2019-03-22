|
|
David Roswell Andrysiak, age 18, died peacefully at home in Lincoln, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, with his parents by his side. Born on November 30, 2000, he was the beloved son of Christopher and Sarah (Donaldson) Andrysiak. He is also survived by an adoring extended family that he loved deeply. David attended the Middlesex School in Concord, MA, where he relished academic pursuits (particularly math), the Jazz Band, sports, and good friends. Blessed with a quick wit and kind heart, David formed deep relationships with peers, mentors, and teachers. He was eager to return to school in the fall of 2018 for his senior year, but health issues intervened. David was diagnosed with a benign brain tumor when he was a fourth-grader at the Fenn School. He never let the tumor define him. Through years of chemotherapy and progressive loss of vision caused by the tumor, David demonstrated grace, resilience, and adaptability. When vision loss impaired his baseball-hitting skills, he dedicated himself to becoming an excellent pitcher instead. After additional vision loss made baseball (his favorite sport) unsafe, David shifted to golf. I knew this day would come, its okay, he said. David spent six summers at Camp Becket as a camper and counselor, enjoying time spent outdoors and the strong community. In August, Davids tumor unexpectedly hemorrhaged while he was working at camp. The Becket community saved his life that day; over the next seven months, Becket friends lifted Davids spirits with weekly visits full of laughs and reminiscences. Thanks to the generosity of Middlesex School and Davids determination, he returned to campus to audit two classes in early 2019. Greeting friends, making music, and taking classes gave David moments of great joy even as his condition worsened. While David lost his memory and his mental agility, his grace, gratitude, and kindness remain- ed. Thank you, How are you?, That was so nice for him to visit: these were Davids words during the pain and confusion of his final weeks. Hard-working, bright, and witty, David leaned in to life. Whether a subject he loved or disliked, a game he was winning or losing, David showed positive attitude, dry humor, and resilience. He could be counted on for a timely quip, an act of inclusiveness, or the grit to get through the final stretch. David most enjoyed baseball (playing and analyzing), school (working hard and doing well in the company of friends), music (listening, playing, composing), his dogs, and time with friends around a campfire. He always wanted to stay in the game even if that meant taking up a new position, new sport, or new instrument. So many hearts are broken by Davids death. The Andrysiak and Donaldson families, as well as friends, mentors, and teachers, will miss him greatly. Family and friends will gather to celebrate Davids life on Sunday, May 5th at 2 pm at the Middlesex School Chapel, Concord, MA. Gifts in Davids memory may be made to support financial aid at two institutions that he loved: David Andrysiak Scholarship Fund at Camp Becket, Becket-Chimney Corners YMCA, 748 Hamilton Road, Becket, MA 01223 and the David Andrysiak 19 Scholarship Fund at Middlesex School, 1400 Lowell Road, Concord, MA 01742. Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord. To share a remembrance or to send a condolence in Davids online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Lincoln Journal from Mar. 22 to Mar. 29, 2019