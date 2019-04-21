|
John L. Braden age 69 of Cape Coral, Florida, passed away on April 16th, 2019 at House in Lincoln, MA. Born in Boston on January 3rd, 1950 John was the son of the late Helen M. (Miley) and the late Ray S. Braden. Raised and educated in Melrose and a 1968 graduate of Melrose High School, John then attended Worcester Polytechnic Institute and later graduated from Northeastern University. He traveled around the world and lived in Europe and Africa supporting com- puter systems as an engineer. John earned his private pilot's license and flew his friends and family around the greater Boston area, and even further when singing in a Barbershop chorus took him to competitions further away In October of 1982 John married Dianne Fabio at St. Susanna's Church in Dedham, and one year later they purchased the land in Lincoln on which they would build their dream home. Construction took place in 1986. The Bradens moved into their Lincoln home on Valentine's Day 1987, five years to the day after John proposed to Dianne. In 1992 the Braden family was blessed with a daughter who they named Julianne. Mr. Braden was a devoted husband and father and devoted much of his time to teach and encourage Julianne towards science and engineering. He and Dianne shared a love for travel and took many trips, even with a young daughter. John most recently worked for IBM and in retirement picked up Barbershop again, singing with Vocal Revolution in Concord, MA, as well as Cape Chorale in Cape Coral, FL, and competed with both choruses. He was predeceased by his wife Dianne Braden, and his parents Ray and Helen Braden, but is survived by his daughter Julianne (Christian) Cruzen, brothers Richard (Karen) Braden, Robert Braden, James (Lisa) Braden, brother-in-law Philip (Denise) Fabio and numerous nieces and nephews. Family and friends will gather to honor and rem- ember John on Friday, April 26, 2019 from 5:00-8:00 pm in the Concord Funeral Home, 74 Belknap St., Concord. His funeral service will be on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 1:00 pm in the funeral home. Burial will follow at Lincoln Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to PCDH19 Alliance, 926 A #212 Diablo Ave., Navato, CA 94947 www.pcdh19info.org Arrangements under the care of Glenn D. Burlamachi, Concord Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, Concord. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: www.concordfuneral.com
Published in The Lincoln Journal from Apr. 21 to Apr. 28, 2019