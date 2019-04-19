|
|
Nathan Alexander Soukup, 17 years of age passed away suddenly on Sunday, April 14, 2019. He was the loving son of Mark Alexander and Kimberly Ann (Snelson) Soukup. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brothers Nicholas, Connor, Colin and Johnnie Soukup. Nathan was born in Cambridge on September 19, 2001. His family moved to Lincoln where he attended Lincoln Nursery School, Lincoln Public Schools, The Fenn School in Concord and was a Junior at Lincoln-Sudbury Regional High School. Nathan was passionate about history, especially as it related to his lifelong home of Lincoln, MA. As a Junior member of the Lincoln Historical Society, Nathan had an encyclopedic knowledge of the roads, woods, and antique homes of Lincoln, and used this information to create beautifully illustrated maps of how the town appeared in past centuries. He located former privies on historical homesites and dug for bottles, earthenware and tools used by the town's earliest settlers. He catalogued and researched the history of every treasure he found and took immense pride in his archaeological finds. In addition to his passion for history, he was a driven Honor Roll student and formidable chess player. As a competitive athlete, he was a member of Varsity Cross Country, Wrestling and Crew. Nathan was also an adventurer, impressing all on a family trip to Wyoming - the only one to complete the top tier of the zip line challenge, confidently scaling the mountain face and bounding down trails on mountain bike. Nathan's summers were spent at his beloved Camp Mowglis on Newfound Lake in NH, where he began as camper, graduated with the rarely awarded Wolf's Paw Badge, and continued as a Junior Staffer. Nathan was also in the process of completing the Eagle Scout rank as troop leader of Lincoln Boy Scout Troop 127. Memories of the passionate, intelligent, adventurous and sensitive young man Nathan was will carry on with all who love him. He is survived on his mother's side by his grandmother, Joan Snelson of Bedford, MA His Uncle Brian Snelson, Aunt Ann-Marie and cousins Gina, Carley and Thomas of Chelmsford, MA His Uncle Craig Snelson, Aunt Lynda, and cousins Malakai, Xander, and Liliana of Rochester, NH; His Aunt Kerri L'Italien, Uncle Ken, and cousins Kenny and Kyle of Dunstable, MA He is survived on his father's side by his grandfather, Michael Soukup, grandmother Linda and cousins Evan and Jessica, of Blue Hill, ME, His grandmother Jane Soukup and grandfather Peter Smith of Dover, MA His Aunt Rebecca Eiler, Uncle David, and cousins James and Lauren, of Hanover, NH. Nathan is also survived by dear friends and members of the Lincoln community too numerous to mention. Nathan's funeral service will be held Saturday, April 20, 2019, at 2:00 pm in the Trinitarian-Congregational Church, 54 Walden St, Concord, MA. Interment to follow in Lincoln Cemetery. Visiting hours Friday from 4:00 to 7:00 pm in the Concord Funeral Home, 74 Belknap Street, Concord, 01742. Donations in Nathan's memory to: B.B.Roger's Foundation, Brain and Behavior Research Foundation: https://bbrfoundation.donordrive.com/campaign/Nathan-Soukup-Memorial Arrangements under the care of Glenn D. Burlamachi, Concord Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, Concord. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: www.concordfuneral.com.
Published in The Lincoln Journal from Apr. 19 to Apr. 26, 2019