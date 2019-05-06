|
Richard P. Russes, age 87, recently of Pepperell, formerly of Sagamore Beach, Mattapoisett and Lincoln Massachusetts passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on April 13th, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Mary D. (Williamson) Russes for sixty-one and a half years. Richard and Mary both grew up in Lincoln and married in September 1957, they rem- ained in Lincoln to raise their four children until moving to the South Shore, nearer to the ocean in 1979. He is survived by his three children: Richard A. Russes and his wife Kathleen Russes of Littleton, MA, Elizabeth Russes and Paul Sylvia of Lincoln, MA, and Bonnie Russes and Stephen Defina of Bolton, MA. Richard was predeceased by his son Robert P. Russes, an Air Force Veteran and Senior Airman. Also survived by four grandchildren, Michael L. Sylvia, Jessica B. Sylvia, Tyler R. Russes, and Amy F. Russes knew and loved him as "Grampy" - a grandfather who loved to make them laugh. Born in Waltham, MA on January 11th, 1932, he was the son of the late Anthony Russes and Frances (Danosky) Russes. Richard grew up in Lincoln and attended Concord High School. During his childhood and into his adult life, Richard worked at his familys restaurant, The Lincoln, across from Walden Pond. In 1952, Richard enlisted in the United States Navy in the Atlantic Mine Force Fleet, Commander Mine Division 82 where he served as a steam engine engineer on the USS Strive during the Korean War. Upon finishing his enlist- ment Richard worked as an electrician and then as an elevator mechanic for Otis Elevator in the Boston area, a career spanning over 40 years as a tradesman with Local Union 4. If anyone needed help or something fixed he was there, never asking for anything in return. He lit up any room with his presence and left an impression so that people remembered him after one meeting, he loved to make people laugh and loved a good practical joke. He was a natural engineer always looking for ways to make something work better. He taught his children what a strong work ethic was but not to the sacrifice of having fun with his family. He was a man who would wait for his children and guests to eat first, before eating himself to ensure that everyone had enough, no matter the amount of food. He will be dearly missed by all of his family and friends, but they are sure that he is with the Lord and lighting up heaven just a little bit more. "And in the end, its not the years in a life, it's the life in the years" - Lincoln As Dick was always willing to lend someone a hand and was a proud veteran along with his two sons, the family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his memory to the Veterans Northeast Outreach Center by going to https://www.vneoc.org/ selecting the donate button at the top of the screen. Arrangements by McGaffigan Family Funeral Home, Pepperell, MA. Please see www.mcgaffiganfuneral.com.
Published in The Lincoln Journal from May 6 to May 13, 2019