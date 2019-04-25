|
|
William C. Munroe, Jr., an attorney and longtime Lincoln resident died at his home on April 22, 2019 at the age of 90. Bill graduated from Brown University and Harvard Law School, and was a lieutenant in the US Navy, serving aboard the USS Randolph. He leaves his wife, Mary, daughters, Hannah Munroe and Libby Munroe-Overberg, daughter-in-law Karen Munroe, his sister, Mary West, and seven wonderful grandchildren. He was predeceased by his son, William A. Munroe. Bill loved his family, his home, and the Town of Lincoln. He will be deeply missed. Bill was buried at Lincoln Cemetery on April 24th during a private service, surrounded by his family. Godspeed, Bill. Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord. To share a remembrance or to send a condolence in his online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Lincoln Journal from Apr. 25 to May 2, 2019