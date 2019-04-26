|
Albert E. Landers, 88 and a longtime Concord resident passed away peacefully at Emerson Hospital on Monday morning, April 22, 2019. He was the loving husband of Muriel F. (Flight) Landers. Alberts is a story of perseverance. He was born in Boston on May 25, 1930, a son to the late Thomas and Emily (Avery) Landers. His parents passed when he was very young which led Albert to fend for himself at an early age. He honorably served his country in the US Army Ordnance Corps during the Korean Conflict, earning the rank of Corporal (Technical). Following his discharge, Albert attended Bentley College and earned his Bachelors in Business Administration. It was after this time that he met his wife Muriel and thus began a love story that would span 58 years of marriage. The couple settled in Lexington and raised their family. After a successful career in corporate accounting, Albert went on to become a CPA and established a private practice in Lexington for many years before retiring. In addition to his wife, Albert is survived by his son Richard Landers, his daughter-in-law Elizabeth, his grandson Matthew and granddaughter Meredith, all of Littleton. Family and friends will gather to honor and remember Albert for a period of visitation on Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the Badger Funeral Home, 347 King Street, Littleton. His funeral service will be held on Friday morning, May 3, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Duvall Chapel at Newbury Court, 100 Newbury Court, Concord. Interment will follow in Westlawn Cemetery, Littleton. Arrangements under the care of Badger Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, Littleton. To share a memory or offer a condolence please visit: www.badgerfuneral.com.
Published in The Littleton Independent from Apr. 26 to May 3, 2019