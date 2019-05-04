Home

Claire A. Stepnitz

Claire A. Stepnitz Obituary
Claire A. Stepnitz, 95, formally of Westford, passed away Friday, April 26, 2019 in Fort Wayne, Ind. Born, raised, and educated in Michigan; employed in Indiana and Massachusetts; retired in New Hampshire. Served WWII in the Army Air Corps. Travelled all of the USA, its National Parks and Europe. Loving family man, warm-hearted friend, lively story teller, smart, skilled, and talented. Survived by Claire (Kermit) Dollarhite, Nancy Stepnitz, Larry (Carolyn) Stepnitz, Emily (Raymond) White, 15 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, and six great-great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents, four siblings, two wives, two children, and a great-grandchild. Graveside Service is noon Monday, May 20, 2019 at Lakeside Cemetery, Decatur, Michigan.
Published in The Littleton Independent from May 4 to May 11, 2019
