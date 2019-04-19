|
Daniel W. Wentzell passed away Tuesday evening, April 16th after a brief illness.Dear son of the late Albert and Audrey (Gibson) Wentzell, he was seventy years of age. Born in Winchester, Dan was raised in Billerica, later moving to Wilmington, graduating from Wilmington High School with the Class of 1967. Shortly after high school he entered the United States Marines, where he served proudly during the Vietnam War. Upon his return home, he settled in Westford where he raised four children. He owned his own franchise route of Peppridge Farm Breads and travelled all throughout the New England area. After a decade he began working for Whole Foods where he remained for over thirty years in merchandising. He retired mid 2000. Dan was a rather quiet man, who pretty much stayed to himself. He shared wonderful times with his family, particularly watching his children play sports along with following all the Boston sports! Going to Rockport and Gloucester were always cherished trips and those to Wingaersheek Beach, where the water, long walks and sunshine, brought great enjoyment and sun burns! Over the last several years Dan has been enjoying the friendship of a group of Veterans. They would all enjoy friendly conversation, a game of cards or give a helping hand there where needed. Dan sadly was predeceased by his parents and siblings. He is lovingly survived by his children Christie Verville, her husband Richard of Winchendon, Michael Wentzell of Fitchburg, Scott Wentzell, his wife Grettelle of Watertown, Eric Wentzell, his wife Allison of Sudbury and their mother Anne Wentzell of Leominster. Cherished Grandpa/Grandpy of Nicholas Verville, Zachary, Kaia, Kamden, Lucy and Jackson Wentzell. Also dear companion of Linda Snaddon of Holliston. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, Woburn, MA 01801. Arrangements are presently incomplete and will be announced on Tuesday, April 23rd on the website, www.lynch-cantillon.com .
Published in The Littleton Independent from Apr. 19 to Apr. 26, 2019