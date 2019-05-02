|
Doris (Hillebrand) Anderson passed peacefully on April 30, 2019 at Westford House Nursing and Rehabilitation in Westford after a long battle with dementia. She is survived by her husband of 67 years Robert 0. Anderson of Littleton, her son Karl and his wife Janet of Littleton, her son Peter and his wife Wendy of Medford. She had five grandchildren, Jennifer Anderson of Somerville, Andrew Anderson of Pflugerville, TX, Matthew Anderson of Somerville, Scott Anderson and his wife Adrianne of Hudson, NH, and David Anderson of Norman, OK. She also was the proud great grandmother of Edith Anderson of Hudson, NH. Doris was born in Medford on March 21, 1928 to the late Frederick and Rosaline Hillebrand and was sister to the late Jean (Hillebrand) Callahan. She is survived by several nieces and nephews. She lived in Medford for a few years after her marriage in 1951, then she moved to Littleton in 1957 and resided there for the past 62 years. She looked forward to spe nding her summers in Kennebunkport, Maine where she enjoyed her passion for gardening. She deeply loved her family and loved to cook dinner for them at family gatherings. There will be a private burial at Westlawn Cemetery in Littleton. A memorial service will be held for her on Saturday May 18, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Congregational Church of Littleton, 330 King Street, Littleton, MA 01460. Donations may be made in her memory to the Congregational Church of Littleton or the . Memorial page actonfuneral home.com.
Published in The Littleton Independent from May 2 to May 9, 2019