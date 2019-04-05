Home

John R. Downing Obituary
John R. Downing, 73, a long time Westford resident passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on March 30, 2019 at the Lahey Clinic in Burlington. He was the husband of Mary P. Downing. Born in Norwich, CT on May 11, 1945, John was a son of the late Ernest and Catherine (Hasler) Downing. After completing his studies, John went on to enlist in the United States Navy and honorably serve his country during Viet Nam. John and Mary began their love story at the age of 17. The high school sweethearts eventually married and settled in Westford where they raised children of their own. Until his retirement, John worked as a mechanic for Anheuser Busch in Merrimack, NH. He enjoyed traveling, politics, photography and he was also an avid reader. He had a thirst for knowledge and an uncanny knack for understanding just about anything. Family, however, was Johns largest accomplishment and source of pride. He will be remembered for his great conversations, humor and companionship. In addition to his wife, Mary, John is loving survived by his children; Lauren Braudis and her spouse Peter of Groton; John R. Downing, Jr. and his spouse Rattana of Dracut and Jennifer Wiggin and her spouse Taylor of Goffstown, NH. His grandchildren; Bailey and P. Riley Braudis and Kaylee and Chloe Wiggin. He is further survived by his sister, Kathy Downing of Quincy. It being Johns wish, services will be private. Arrangements under the care of the Badger Funeral Home, A life Celebration Home, Littleton. To share a memory or offer a condolence please visit: www.badgerfuneral.com.
Published in The Littleton Independent from Apr. 5 to Apr. 12, 2019
