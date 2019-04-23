|
|
Judith Anne (Harding) Dee, 78, formerly of Concord and Littleton, MA, died peacefully on April 3, 2019 at Mid-Pinellas Hospice in Clearwater, FL. She was born on November 25, 1940, in Concord, MA to the late Albert Harding and Lucy (Blanchard) Harding. Judith was preceded in death by her parents, younger brother Jeffrey and brother in law John Lutz. Judith is survived by her sister, Patricia (Harding) Lutz of Modesto, CA; her five sons, Christopher (Jane) Dee of Natick, MA, Craig (Michelle) Dee of Huntington, NY, Michael (Edna) Dee of Natick, MA, Matthew (Kim) Dee of Fitchburg, MA, Jeffrey (Shayna) Dee of Brookeville, MD; her nine grandchildren, Brian, Alyssa, Molly, Nathan, Nicholas, Cameron, Isabella, Emily and Andrew; eight nieces and nephews and a number of loving friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Family Parish in Concord, MA on July 20th, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. followed by burial at St. Bernards Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, Light of Christ Catholic Church, 76 Marilyn Street, Clearwater, FL 33765. A complete obituary may be viewed and condolences left on the Dee Funeral Home online guest book at deefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord.
Published in The Littleton Independent from Apr. 23 to Apr. 30, 2019