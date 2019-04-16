|
|
Lowell H. Holway, Jr., age 87, passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019 at Westford House after several years with dementia. He was the husband of the late Loretta (Warner) Holway who passed away in 2011. He was born in St. Louis, MO on October 7,1931, a son of the late Lowell H. and Ann Donohue Holway. Lowell was a resident of Westford for the past 11 years and was formerly a longtime resident of Natick. Raised in Groton, CT, Lowell attended Dartmouth College and graduated class of 1953. He went on to Harvard University where he received his Master's degree in physics and a Ph.D. in mathematics. Lowell returned faithfully to Dartmouth for annual homecomings and reunions with friends including Chuck Talamo, Dave Horlacher, and Deb Kalikow Horlacher. He was employed as a physicist at Raytheon's Research Division in Waltham for 40 years. Lowell enjoyed playing golf into his retirement, and was an avid fan of the Red Sox and Patriots. He loved sports and was a track star during his high school and college years. He also enjoyed following and investing in the stock market and traveling with his late wife and family. He had a mischievous and occasionally morbid sense of humor and was very fine company, as his many dear friends can attest. There was a genuine light in his smile that matched the love in his heart. He will be sorely missed. Lowell is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Hal Holway and Jodie Kalikow Holway, and two grandchildren, Xander and Zoe Holway, all of Westford. He is also survived by his siblings, Ann Nancy Horowitz and her husband Ira of Gainesville, FL, David Holway and his wife Carol of Ledyard, CT, and Alexander Holway and his wife Sharon of Lincoln, ME, and many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to celebrate Lowell's life at the J. A. HEALY SONS FUNERAL HOME, 57 North Main St., WESTFORD, on Friday, April 19 from 5 to 7pm. His funeral service will take place on Saturday morning, April 20 at 11 o'clock at the UNITARIAN UNIVERSALIST CHURCH of Nashua, at 58 Lowell Street, Nashua, NH. Interment in Pine Grove Cemetery, Westford. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. To share your thoughts and memories of Lowell, please visit www.healyfuneralhome. com - Funeral Directors, Ron D'Amato, Scott Laurin and Jay McKenna.
Published in The Littleton Independent from Apr. 16 to Apr. 23, 2019