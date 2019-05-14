Home

Services
Badger Funeral Homes
347 KING ST
Littleton, MA 01460-1248
(978) 486-3709
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
United Methodist Church
10 Church Street
Westford, MA
View Map
Service
Friday, May 17, 2019
11:00 AM
United Methodist Church
10 Church Street
Westford, MA
View Map
Interment
Friday, May 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Westlawn Cemetery
7 New Estate Road
Littleton, MA
View Map
Marcia L. Chamberlain

Marcia L. Chamberlain Obituary
Marcia L. (Pestana) Chamberlain age 71 of Stow and former longtime Westford resident passed away peacefully on Monday May 13, 2019 at her residence. She was the beloved wife of Robert Chamberlain of Stow, mother of Matthew Chamberlain and his wife Jana of Shrewsbury and Sarah Kinghorn and her husband Grant of Littleton and grandmother of Ben, Jack, Ewan and Andrew. Family and friends will gather to honor and remember Marcia on Friday May 17, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 am in the United Methodist Church, 10 Church St., Westford. Her funeral service will follow at 11:00 am. Burial in Westlawn Cemetery, Littleton. Arrangements under the care of Badger Funeral Home, Littleton. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: www.badgerfuneral.com.
Published in The Littleton Independent from May 14 to May 21, 2019
