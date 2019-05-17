|
Patricia Foster, 81, passed away on May 14, 2019 at home with family in Littleton, Massachusetts. Patricia was born on April 19, 1938 in Havre de Grace, Maryland to Mary and Marion Ford. She received her bachelors degree from Mount Holyoke College and her MBA from the University of Lowell. Patricia was a long-time employee of Cobbs Farm in Littleton and operated her own accounting business prior to retirement. Over the years, she was active in church and local community groups such as the council on aging. Patricia was proud of her children and even more so of her ten grandchildren. She was loved by her family and friends and will be dearly missed. Patricia was predeceased by her husband William Foster, and is survived by two brothers, John Ford of Snowflake, AZ and William Ross Bartlett Ford of Billerica, as well as her three children and their families, Charles Bradshaw of Dresher, PA, Geraldine Bertozzi of Littleton, and Andrew Bradshaw of Littleton. Family and friends will gather to honor and remember Patricia on Friday, May 17, 2019 from 5:00-8:00 pm at the Badger Funeral Home, 347 King St., Littleton. Her funeral service will be on Sunday, May 19 at 3:00 pm in the Cornerstone Congregational Church, 32 Graniteville Rd., Westford. Burial in Westlawn Cemetery, Littleton will be private. Arrangements under the care of Badger Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, Littleton. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: www. badgerfuneral.com
Published in The Littleton Independent from May 17 to May 24, 2019