Service
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Badger Funeral Home
347 King Street
Littleton, MA
Interment
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery
111 Glenallen Street
Winchendon, MA
Richard S. Pacsay, 65 of Ayer passed away peace-fully at his home on Sunday May 19, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Doreen (Testa) Pacsay. Family and friends can gather to honor and remember Richard for a period of memorial visitation on Tuesday May 28, 2019 from 4 | 7 PM in the Badger Funeral Home, 347 King Street, Littleton. Burial in Massachusetts Veterans National Cemetery, Winchendon. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the , PO Box 3049, Syracuse, NY 13220 or online at Arrangements under the care of the Badger Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, Littleton. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: www. badgerfuneral.com
Published in The Littleton Independent from May 21 to May 28, 2019
