Barbara Ann (Clark) Gidari, age 90, died Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Phoebe Richland Health Care Center, Richlandtown PA. Born March 19, 1929 in Melrose, Massachusetts, she was the daughter of the late Leonard and Jennie (Dempsey) Clark, and the widow of the late Salvatore Anthony Gidari. Barbara graduated as a registered nurse from Mt. Auburn in Cambridge, MA. A calling she loved dearly. For over 20 years, she was a nurse at Malden Hospital, in Malden, MA. She went on to serve as Director of Nursing at Forestdale Senior Living in Malden for about 10 years. In her free time, she enjoyed knitting, crafting, photography, and, especially, spending time with her grandchildren. Barbara is survived by: daughter Elizabeth Gidari; son Robert Gidari (wife Gloria); daughter Carol Gissinger (husband Paul); beloved grandchildren Matthew Macaulay, Kristin Kohles (husband Kyle), Kyle Gidari, Kevin Gidari, and step-grandson Ryan Gissinger (wife Jennifer); beloved step-great-grandsons Jacob Gissinger and Carter Thompson; and great-granddaughter Everleigh Kohles. Interment will be private and at the discretion of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Barbaras honor to the at 399 Market St., Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.NaugleFCS.com.
Published in The Malden Observer from Apr. 30 to May 7, 2019