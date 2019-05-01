|
|
Barbara A. Laskey, of Lynn and formerly of Malden passed away at the age of 64, on Saturday, April 27th, 2019 after a courageous 2 year battle with cancer. Barbara was born in Stoneham on May 24th 1954 to the late Robert Bishop and Ann (Doherty) Bishop. She attended elementary and middle school in Malden, and graduated from Northeast Regional Vocational School in Wakefield in 1972. Barbara was a dedicated and compassionate certified nursing assistant for more than 40 years and was adored by her patients and families for the quality care she provided, as well as the love and attention she gave. She was employed by the McFadden Manor in Malden, and the Greenwood Nursing Home in Wakefield. She also provided in home care for many patients. Barbara is survived by her son, Daniel Laskey of Lynn, her daughter, Robin Laskey and companion Peter Donoghue of Saugus, and granddaughter, Caroline Donoghue of Saugus, her mother Ann (Doherty) Bishop of Malden and loving Aunt Helen Reed of Malden. She is also survived by her siblings, Cathy (Bishop) Manley and her husband William of Malden, Robert Bishop and companion Susan Ronald of Malden, Carol (Bishop) McCollem and her husband Thomas of Westford, Judy (Bishop) McCol lem and her husband Michael of Tewksbury, and her sister in law, Sue Bishop of Wilmont, NH, as well as many loving nieces and nephews. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband Richard Laskey, her father Robert Bishop, and her brother James Bishop. In her spare time, she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, going to the beach, playing bingo, and drawing. Barbara will always be remembered for her giving nature, charismatic personality, and positive outlook. Barbaras funeral will be held from the Weir-MacCuish Golden Rule Funeral Home, 144 Salem St., Malden on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 9AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Josephs Church, 770 Salem St., Malden at 10AM. Memorial visiting hours will be held in the funeral home on Thursday, May 2nd. from 4-8PM. In lieu of flowers contributions in Barbaras memory may be made to the Huntingtons Disease Society of America: www.HDSA.org.
Published in The Malden Observer from May 1 to May 8, 2019