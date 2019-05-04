|
Sister Brigid Mary Hurley died on April 4, 2019 peacefully surrounded by her friends and family. She was the daughter of Timothy & Bridget Manning Hurley of Malden and she is survived by her three brothers Timothy and his wife Ann Marie of Peabody, Michael and his wife Barbara of Braintree & Neil and his wife Kathleen of Winchester. Sister is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral services were held at Saint Mary of the Woods, Indiana on April 8th. All are welcome to a memorial mass in Malden at Sacred Hearts Church on Saturday, May 11, 2019. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Sisters of Providence, 1 Sisters of Providence, Saint Mary of the Woods, IN 47876-1007. Local arrangements are by Lane Funeral Home. For online condolences please visit www.lanefuneral.com Lane Funeral Home Winchester 781-729-2580
Published in The Malden Observer from May 4 to May 11, 2019