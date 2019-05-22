Home

Gately Funeral Home
79 West Foster Street
Melrose, MA 02176
781-665-1949
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gately Funeral Home
79 W. Foster St.
Melrose, MA
Funeral
Saturday, May 25, 2019
9:00 AM
Gately Funeral Home
79 W. Foster St.
Melrose, MA
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, May 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's Church
790 Salem St.
Malden, MA
James F. McGonagle, of Danvers, formerly of Malden & Melrose, died at the Hunt Nursing & Rehab Center in Danvers on May 20, 2019 at the age of 75. Jim was born in Melrose, raised in Malden and a graduate of Malden High School, Class of 1961. He went on to attend Southern Connecticut State University. Jim worked as an Engineer for the Metropolitan District Commission for over 40 years before his retirement. He resided in Melrose for 13 years, was a good kind person and his family was the most important part of his life. Jim was the loving son of the late Daniel & Louise (Lund) McGonagle. Caring brother of Daniel R. McGonagle, Jr. & his wife Susan of Winchester and the late Mary C. McGonagle & Roy McGonagle. Uncle of Christine Rowan of Winchester and Thomas McGonagle of Cambridge. Lifelong buddy of Fran Mauriello & his wife Roberta of Malden. Visiting hours will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., Melrose on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 4-7PM. Procession from the Gately Funeral Home on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 9AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Josephs Church, 790 Salem St. Malden at 10AM. Relatives & friends respectfully invited to attend. Burial in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Compassionate Care Hospice, 800 W. Cummings Park, Woburn, MA 01801. For directions & to sign online condolence visit www.gatelyfh.com
Published in The Malden Observer from May 22 to May 29, 2019
