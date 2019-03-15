|
Joan Marie McDonough, 89 years of Nahant, died Friday, March 8, 2019 . She was the daughter of the late John T. and Frances L (Scanlan) McDonough and is survived by many cousins in the McDonough and Scanlan families. She was a 1947 graduate of Girls Catholic High School in Malden, and began her career in banking while still in high school. She worked for the Pilgrim Trust Company which eventually became New England Merchants Bank for more than 50 years. Her Funeral will be held on Friday, March 22, at 9:00 AM from the SOLIMINE FUNERAL HOME, 67 Ocean Street (rte.1A) Lynn followed by a funeral mass at the St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Nahant, at 10:00 AM. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visiting hours will be on Thursday from 4-8 p.m. Interment will be the Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joan's memory may be made to Malden Catholic High School, 99 Crystal St., Malden, MA 02148 or to the MSPCA-Angell, 350 South Huntington Ave., Boston, 02130. Directions, full obituary and guestbook are at www. solimine.com.
Published in The Malden Observer from Mar. 15 to Mar. 22, 2019