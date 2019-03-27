|
Kathryn P. "Katie" McCallan, 36, of Cambridge, died unexpectedly on March 24, 2019. She was born in Malden and lived there for many years before moving to Cambridge. Katie enjoyed horseback riding and poetry. She was a loving wife, mother, daughter and sister. Survivors include her husband, Robert J. White; 3 daughters, Neahla, Jaelyn and Shaylah White all of Peabody; her mother, Pauline F. (Breault) McCallan of Wareham; her father, Donald P. McCallan and his wife Mary Griffiths of East Falmouth; her brother, Shawn McCallan of Wareham; 2 aunts, Eleanor McCallan of Wareham and Lauren Emerson of ME; her uncle, Bud Breault and his wife Judith of Ontario, OH; 2 cousins, Michael Breault of Hudson and Owen Emerson of ME. She was predeceased by her uncle, Jack McCallan. Visiting hours are from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at the Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 2599 Cranberry Hwy., Wareham. For directions and online guestbook, visit: www.ccgfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Malden Observer from Mar. 27 to Apr. 3, 2019