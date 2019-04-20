Home

McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
(781) 334-9966
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
Celebration of Life
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Loyal Order of the Moose
562 Broadway
Malden, MA
Ouida N. Mimi (Wolf) Nardone, age 80, of Wakefield, formerly of Malden, passed away peacefully on April 15th, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Born in Okmulgee, Oklahoma on March 28, 1939, Ouida was the daughter of the late Isla and Eliza (Kanard) Wolf of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation. She graduated from St. Anthonys Nursing School in Oklahoma City and went on to become a nurse at Brigham and Womens Hospital until her retirement in 1998. Ouida was married to the love of her life, John, for 55 years. Together, they raised three daughters in Malden before moving to Wakefield in 2003. There she became an active member of the YMCA and Wakefield Council on Aging. Proud to be a full-blooded Native American, Ouida volunteered with, and generously donated to, the Boston Indian Council. A Born-Again Christian, Ouida regularly attended Church and Bible Study which will be remembered through the notes she wrote in books and her Bible about her family and her many blessings. Ouida was predeceased by her sisters Dorothy Yardy, Betty Brown, and Doris Shrum of Oklahoma. She is survived by her husband, John A. Nardone, and their children, Patricia A. Lockhart and her husband Donald of Hull, Tina L. Moroney and her husband Colin of Burlington, and Laura E. Nardone and Dan Cromidas of North Andover. She is also survived by her eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren. A visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Thursday, April 25 from 4-8pm. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Loyal Order of Moose, 562 Broadway, Malden on Friday, April 26 at 12pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Road S.W., Lilburn, GA 30047.
Published in The Malden Observer from Apr. 20 to Apr. 27, 2019
