Warren F. Stearns passed away, March 21, 2019 at the age of 71. He was a beloved husband of Irene Stearns for 34 years. Warrens parents were Warren H. and Agnes (McGowan) Stearns of Charleston, MA. He was a loving father of Tracey Stearns (Kevin Roy), Tanya (Mike) Moriello; caring stepfather of Pat, Jimmy, Kevin and David Brendan; proud grandfather of Jesse and Jaiden Moriello, Teasia and Tatum Roy. Warren was preceded in death by his brother Robert Stearns. He is survived by his sister Diane Palmacci and brothers John (Jack) Stearns, William (Billy) Stearns. Warren was born in Medford, MA and he graduated from Bentley University. He lived in Malden, MA for many years before he moved to Florida. While in Florida, he wrote an educational children's book, "Tree People Friends". Memorial contributions may be made to , 3375 20th St. Suite 100, Vero Beach, FL 32960 or call 800-227-2345 option #2.
Published in The Malden Observer from Apr. 21 to Apr. 28, 2019