Dr. Harrison W. 'Chuck' Straley, IV, 85 died on March 6, 2019 at Emerald Springs in Yuma, AZ of natural causes. He was the beloved husband for 32 years of the predeceased, Dr. Charlene Brannen Straley. Dr. Harrison Straley was born on August 17 of 1933 in Chicago, IL to parents Dr. Harrison Wilson Straley III and Garnet Straley. Harrison Straley earned his Bachelors Degree in Mathematics at the University of Richmond (1957), his Master's degree in Mathematics from Emory University (1969), his Doctorate in Mathematics in Education from the University of Virginia (1975) and in 1994, he was awarded a Princeton Fellowship. He was an intelligent, caring, and thoughtful person and was respected and cared for by many in and out of his field of work. 'Doc' Straley dedicated thirty years teaching and inspiring students and colleagues at Woodberry Forest School in central Virginia. He was head coach of the varsity and Jr. varsity tennis teams and coached players who reached the quarter finals of the US Open. He chaired the Mathematics Department for twenty- eight years. Harrison received many state, national and international awards for teaching. Most significantly, he received the Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics Teaching, presented by President George H. W. Bush in 1989. Throughout his life, Harrison was deeply committed to democratic politics and civil rights. He was proud to have been a part of the March on Selma with Martin Luther King Jr. In later years, he and his wife Charlene, were active participants in the Democratic National Committee and the Mansfield Massachusetts Democratic Town Committee. Harrison loved to travel. He spent a year in Australia with his family while he worked as an exchange teacher. Later, he and Charlene visited Japan, Indonesia and much of Europe as well as spending 3 years traveling the US in their mobile home. After enjoying a partial retirement, Harrison decided to extend his teaching career and spent most of those years as a Professor of Mathematics at Wheaton College in Norton, Massachusetts. A generous and loving father, grandfather and mentor, Chuck always took the time to talk and joke with students, colleagues, children and friends. It was apparent to all that he was passionate about Math, travel, politics. He was a lover of Australian music, and Robert Service's poetry. He is sorely missed by those who loved and cared for him. Chuck was predeceased by his beloved brother, William Straley of Atlanta and by his daughter, Sondra Imhoff of Virginia. He has gone before many who love him including: his sister-in-law Meg Straley, his children and their spouses; Harrison and Miko Straley V of Florida, Forrest and Betsy Straley of Arizona, Beth Imhoff and Sean Gaines, Kate Imhoff and Nick Francis, both of Massachusetts, Susan and David Darcy of Texas, and Maggie Imhoff of North Carolina. He is also survived by his Niece and 2 great-nephews as well as his 9 grandchildren and 5 great- grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, gifts can be made to Hospice of Yuma, and/or your local Democratic Party.
Published in The Mansfield News from Apr. 19 to Apr. 26, 2019