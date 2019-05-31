|
Levi Alexander Anfield Jr., age 94, of Bridgewater, a WWII Army veteran, passed away peacefully on May 26, 2019. He was the beloved son of the late Levi Alexander Sr. and his wife Mary, both of Georgia. Levi was predeceased by his late wife, Phyllis. He worked for the Brockton VA Hospital for a long time as well as working for the Weymouth Shaw's Company. Levi lived in Hingham for many years before moving to Bridgewater. Levi enjoyed car detailing and worked at that in Weymouth. He was a member of the VFW Post in Weymouth as well as being a member of Lodge 82 of the Odd Fellows and as a member of the Weymouth United Masonic Lodge. He leaves his beloved daughter, Gaynell Scott of Maine. He also leaves behind his beloved step-daughter Paula Gentry, of Bridgewater. He leaves behind his beloved sons, William Hudson Anfield of Brockton and Kevin Anfield of Rhode Island, as well as his late son Levi, the III. Levi is the grandfather of many grandchildren including the late Hudson Anfield, and many great-grandchildren. Levi leaves behind many nieces and nephews. Visiting hours held at the East Weymouth Peck Funeral Home, 870 Broad St., Jackson Square, East Weymouth, on Friday, May 31, from 4 to 8 p.m. The funeral on June 1, at 9 a.m. at the East Weymouth, Peck Funeral Home, leaving at 9:40 for the 1st Baptist Church of Hingham, 85 Main Street, Hingham, MA, for a 10 a.m. funeral service at the church, followed by a burial at 11:15 a.m. at the High Street Hingham Cemetery.
Published in The Mansfield News from May 31 to June 7, 2019