|
|
The family of Abigail Virginia Boedecker Wyman announce her passing of natural causes on March 21, 2019 at the age of 84, in her home in Forest Grove, OR. Abigail was born on December 11, 1934, and spent her early childhood in small towns near Chicago, IL before moving to Pasadena, CA in 1941 with her parents and older brother. After graduating from Pasadena High School, she attended the University of Southern California, where she met her future husband, Donald Wyman Jr. Upon graduating from USC with a Bachelor of Arts in Anthropology, Abigail then relocated with Donald to a home in Marblehead, MA, just north of Boston, where she subsequently gave birth to Jennifer, Donald III and Valerie. As evidenced by her degree in Anthropology, Abigail loved all things history- related. She first worked as a Curator for the Essex Institute in Salem, MA, and later as a Curator for the Los Angeles County Museum, and then a Docent at the Hearst Castle in San Simeon, CA. Abigail lived in California from 1978 to 1998, then relocated to the Forest Grove, OR area, purchasing a home within a block of her youngest daughter, Valerie. Abigail loved tending to her yard, including thoroughly enjoying nurturing a few tomato plants every year. She also very much loved the constant companionship of her dogs, first Nahla, a German Shepherd, then Boston Blackie, a very sweet and adorable black lab. Abigail was preceded in death by her parents, Willard Sherman Boedecker and Virginia Giroux Boedecker, and older brother, Roger Willard Boedecker. She is survived by her daughters, Jennifer Wyman Clemons & Valerie Wyman Warren, and son, Donald Wyman III; grandchildren, Jessica Wyman Rand, Donald Ricky Wyman IV, Cory Warren, Nick Warren, Kyle Warren, Joshua Clemons and Samuel Clemons; and her great-grandchildren, Briana Moore, Dagny and Taggart Rand. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to your local Animal Humane Society."
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Apr. 9 to Apr. 16, 2019