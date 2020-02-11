|
Abraham Assa, 76, passed away suddenly on February 3, 2020. He is survived by his wife Barbara and his sons, Marc and his wife Marni of New York City, and David and his wife Lizzie of Maplewood, New Jersey, and his beloved grand children, Nate Ruby and Sloane and twins, Sierra and Dylan. He is also survived by his brother Edward and his wife Barbara of Plainview, New York and his many nieces and nephews and friends. Abe earned his Bachelors Degree from City College of New York and his Masters Degree in Mechanical Engineering and Doctorate of Science in Aeronautical Engineering from The Technion in Haifa, Israel. He enjoyed a long career at General Electric in Schenectady, New York and subsequently at GE in Lynn, MA as an aeronautical engineer. He retired in 2009. Abe lived life to the fullest. He had an amazing sense of humor. He was an accomplished runner, completing more than 30 marathons, and representing the United States in the Maccabea games in Israel With his curly, now gray hair, he was easily recognized running the trails around Marblehead and the North Shore for the past 32 years and participating in local races He was also a home beer brewer for more than 20 years and an excellent carpenter and man-of-all trades. In retirement Abe and Barbara rented an apartment in New Jersey to spend more time with the grandchildren. He adored them | they were his passion in life. He took such pride in their accomplishments. He will be sorely missed.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Feb. 11 to Feb. 18, 2020