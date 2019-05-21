|
Aiko (Ono) Rodgers of Marblehead, Massachusetts, 94, passed away on Tuesday, May 14th, 2019 at Massachusetts General Hospital following a brief illness. She was predeceased by her husband of 57 years, Emerson B. Bunny Rodgers. Born in Tokyo, Japan in 1925, Aiko was the daughter of Mitsugi Ono and Chiyoko (Iijima) Ono of Kyushu and Sado Island, Japan. Aiko was raised in Tokyo and Yokohama, and was trained as a seamstress. Aiko was the oldest of seven children. Because of her English skills, she worked for the U.S. Army during the Korean War, where she met her future husband, Bunny. They were married in 1954 and moved to Marblehead following Bunnys honorable discharge from the U.S. military, and where they lived until their passing. Aiko practiced and taught various Japanese arts, including calligraphy, flower arranging, and the tea ceremony. The latter was to become one of her lifes passions and prompted her to return to Japan on a number of occasions to receive specialized training and to be awarded her teachers certification and the honorary name, Somi. She was active in the Boston Chapter of the Urasenke Tea Society, most recently serving as a teacher and advisor. Over the years, Aiko was well known for her Japanese gardening skills, which she cultivated with her husband until his passing. Aiko is survived by her two sisters, Asoko and Sumiko, and her brother, Shin. She is also survived by her two sons, Kenneth S. Rodgers, and his wife, Dianne M. Rodgers of Marblehead, and Allan S. Rodgers, and his wife Mary Alice McKenzie of Colchester, Vermont; her sister-in law Anne (Rodgers) Glass and her husband Emery Glass; and, her five grandchildren, Benjamin W. Rodgers, Samuel R. Rodgers, and Margaret A. Rodgers, all of Vermont; Cassandra O. Rodgers, and Veronica L. Rodgers, both of Marblehead. A Memorial Funeral Service will be held at Eustis and Cornell of Marblehead, 142 Elm Street on Saturday, June 15 at 11AM. An online guestbook for Aiko is available at www. eustisandcornellfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from May 21 to May 28, 2019